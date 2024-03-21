Peregrine Market Access announces three promotions

Saratoga Springs, NY—Peregrine Market Access, a full-service consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, has promoted 3 employees to the following positions:

Tristan Bernard, Account Director

Jennifer Peckins, Vice President (VP), Account Services

Catherine Lawyer, Senior Research Analyst

In her new role as account director, Bernard supports Peregrine’s clients with achieving their brand objectives at all stages of a product’s lifecycle. Bernard has nearly 10 years of experience managing market access client accounts, including marketing and communications campaigns across multiple therapeutic areas such as rheumatology, oncology, and inflammatory diseases. She earned a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from the University of California Santa Barbara.

As a VP, Account Services, Peckins oversees multiple managed care client accounts spanning various disease states, including dermatology, immunology, pulmonology, rare disease, and oncology. She helps cultivate strong partnerships with clients and provides strategic recommendations for driving business growth. Peckins earned a bachelor’s degree in forensic psychology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, New York.

“Tristan [Bernard] and Jen [Peckins] have stepped up to provide leadership to our Client Engagement team as we’ve taken on a growing roster of clients,” said Kat Evans, partner and director of client engagement at Peregrine Market Access. “They both have a keen understanding of the complex managed markets industry, are self-motivated, and adept at building trusted relationships.”

In her new role as a senior research analyst, Lawyer uses her extensive knowledge of quantitative and qualitative research, business intelligence, and analytics to gather data-based insights and provide strategic recommendations to help clients boost the competitiveness of their products. Lawyer earned a Master of Business Administration degree as well as a bachelor’s degree in communications and English from Siena College in Loudonville, New York.

“Cate [Lawyer] brings so many skills to the table and has grown exponentially since joining Peregrine in 2021,” explained Zach Guarino, managing director of Market Insights at Peregrine Market Access. “She delivers high-quality work and always operates with a solution-oriented mindset.”

About Peregrine Market Access

Peregrine Market Access is a leading consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry that’s on a mission to redefine the way healthcare is valued. The Peregrine group of companies includes Communications Agency, Contract Account and Sales Team, Digital Modeling, Market Insights, Publications and Media Strategy, Reimbursement Solutions, Strategy and Consulting, and Value Chain Public Relations. Through its work with pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, Peregrine helps people gain access to the diagnostics and treatments they need. Peregrine Market Access has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America (2022, 2021). The company is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, New York. Learn more at PeregrineMarketAccess.com.

