The BlocPartners, the leading global network of independent health creative and medical communications agencies, today announced its newest partner, OPEN Health Patient & Brand Communications (PBC), a top-ranking UK independent agency.

“The OPEN Health partnership brings us closer to realizing our vision of a network of independent health-native agencies providing global and life-cycle brand coverage across health creative and medical communications. We believe this uncommon goal for the common good gives our clients a unique and real alternative to the multinational networks,” said Rico Viray, Chairman, BlocPartners.

Matt de Gruchy, OPEN Health PBC CEO, said, “We are delighted to become part of The BlocPartners, joining a trulyglobal group that shares our belief and passion for creativity and innovation in patient and brand communications”.

OPEN Health PBC leverages their capabilities in patient engagement, health technology, market insight, public relations, and brand creative to drive positive change in healthcare communications and market access. OPEN Health PBC also brings opportunities to access OPEN Health practices in access and medical communications. OPEN VIE (Value, Informatics & Evidence), specializing in market access, real-world evidence,and patient-centered outcomes, is a practice synergistic with the US-focused Bloc ValueBuilders. OPEN Health Medical Communications, including US-based Peloton Advantage,expands The BlocPartners’ global publication and medical education capabilities.

“In 2018, The BlocPartners made a strategic decision to build on its health creative foundation and moved to strengthen our global scientific competencies. OPEN Health and the strategic partnership with MIMS in APAC has accomplished this goal,” said Şermin Kartal, Chief Scientific Officer.

OPEN Health Group COO, Sandy Royden, added, “We are excited at the prospect of this strategic partnership and the ability it provides to bring our services and expertise to address more of the multidisciplinary challenges facing the world’s leading health and pharma businesses.”

The BlocPartners, LLC of 19 top-ranking health creative and medical communications agencies operates in 29 key major and emerging markets. Every single day, The BlocPartners network of health-native agencies come together across countries to identify insights, break down barriers, and create effective global brand strategies and campaigns to help clients achieve their goals and make a meaningful difference in more people’s lives.

The BlocPartners has the following offices globally:

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina; EMEA: France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Turkey; Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.

Visit www.theblocpartners.com to learn more.

OPEN Health has offices in the UK and the United States. Visithttps://www.openhealthgroup.com/ to learn more, and https://www.openhealthgroup.com/patient-brand-communications for their Patient and Brand Communication services.