U.S. administers 87.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 87,912,323 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and delivered 116,355,405 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally of doses are for both Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 5, the agency had administered 85,008,094 doses, and distributed 114,133,115 doses.

FILE PHOTO: A nurse draws a Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at East Valley Community Health Center in La Puente, California, U.S., March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The agency said 57,358,849 people had received one or more doses, while 29,776,160 people have received the second dose as of Saturday.

A total of 7,349,495 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

