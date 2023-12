Syneos Health releases 2024 health trends

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health®, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today released its 2024 Health Trends – The Big Leap: The Re-Invention of Life Sciences.

This year’s Health Trends Report explores how artificial intelligence (AI), deployed with a focus on the patient experience, can lead to profound changes in the way medicines are developed and delivered.

The 10 trends set to catalyze the year ahead:

AI-Rx

Healthcare AI innovations abound; understanding patient experience is crucial. Next-Generation Engagement: Early, Intimate & Immersive

AI aids intimate engagement with site investigators and healthcare providers. Revolution Management: Learning and Change in the New World of Work

AI’s impact on work prompts practical, immersive learning for adaptation. Finding ‘Personal’ and ‘Rare’ in Prevalent Conditions

Shifting from broad disease categories to networks of associated conditions. Long-Haul Research Starts Paying Off

Decades-long research yields category-redefining treatments across the clinical landscape. Confronting AI’s Biases: Challenges and Opportunities

Addressing healthcare AI biases to foster global unity through technology. Africa & Clinical Trial Diversity

Boosting patient diversity and improving access to medicines in global clinical research. Grappling with R&D’s Greenhouse Effect

Leaders adopting AI tools to measure GHG emission and align with reduction goals. Data Privacy and the “Brussels Effect”

Global biopharma is adapting to EU’s evolving standards on data privacy and AI. Oases in Biotech’s Funding Desert

Private equity and oncology deals signal growth in biotech funding models.

2024 Health Trends Implications – Connect with Us to Learn More

Subject Matter Experts across Syneos Health contributed to the 2024 Health Trends Report and are available to discuss implications for the year ahead.

Visit trends.health to dive into the 2024 Health Trends and related tools.

Subscribe to the Syneos Health podcast for further coverage of the 2024 Health Trends.

Follow Syneos Health on LinkedIn where leaders will share their perspectives.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, medical affairs and commercial insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals, who work across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics.

Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

Source: Syneos Health