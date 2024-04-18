Beghou Consulting welcomes John Dawley as adviser

EVANSTON, Ill.— April 17, 2024 — Beghou Consulting announced Wednesday that John Dawley, an experienced commercial leader for data and technology companies serving the life sciences industry, has joined the firm as an adviser.

“Over his impressive career, John has successfully scaled technology solutions for the life sciences industry,” said Beth Beghou, CEO of Beghou Consulting. “I know he is as enthusiastic as we are about helping companies develop agile and patient-centric commercialization models. I am excited to have John on the team and look forward to tapping into his expertise.”

Dawley has three decades of experience at organizations that provide services, technology and data solutions to the life sciences industry. He was most recently Vice President of Sales at Veeva Systems, where he led the buildout of the company’s sales organization. He currently serves as a member on the Board of Trustees at his alma mater, Providence College.

“Beghou has developed innovative solutions and platforms that help life sciences companies successfully commercialize niche therapies,” Dawley said. “The loyalty of Beghou’s customer base attests to the quality of the company’s products and services. I look forward to helping Beghou continue to expand and enhance its technology portfoli

o and raise its profile in the industry.”

About Beghou Consulting

Beghou Consulting supports the end-to-end life sciences brand lifecycle with a blend of deep domain knowledge, data science and advanced analytics expertise, and powerful technology. From developing go-to-market strategies and building foundational data analytics infrastructures to leveraging artificial intelligence to improve customer insights and engagement, Beghou helps life sciences companies maximize performance across their portfolios. Beghou also deploys proprietary and third-party technology solutions to help companies forecast performance, design territories, manage customer data, organize and report on medical and commercial data, and more. Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, the firm has eight offices and employs more than 250 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit www.beghouconsulting.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Source: Beghou Consulting