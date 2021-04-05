Fingerpaint Adds Agency Veteran as Chief People Officer to Lead Growing Global Workforce

Jeralyn Mastroianni has extensive expertise in employee experience and organizational integration.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.­­––Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency with a global team of more than 450 people, announced that Jeralyn Mastroianni joined the agency as its Chief People Officer. She will also serve on Fingerpaint’s Operating Board.

Mastroianni comes to Fingerpaint with nearly 20 years of experience in building talent strategy and leading change in growth and acquisition environments. She most recently served as the Head of HR, Isobar US and Senior Vice President of Talent at Dentsu. Prior to her time at Dentsu, she held human resources positions at worldwide corporations, including Citigroup and Deloitte Consulting.

“As Fingerpaint continues to expand our capabilities as biopharma’s commercialization partner, Jeralyn will be an integral part of our integration efforts,” said Ed Mitzen, Fingerpaint’s founder. “With Jeralyn’s extensive knowledge of employee experience, organizational change, and leadership development, I am confident she will continue to elevate and refine Fingerpaint’s mission of attracting and retaining global talent.”

Mastroianni will report directly to Mitzen.

The agency veteran is joining Fingerpaint during a time of massive growth for the agency. In March, it announced a strategic partnership with Leaderboard Branding, a leading global naming and branding business headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., which is expected to increase Fingerpaint’s global reach and expand services to better support clients in earlier stages of the commercialization process.

“It is an extraordinarily exciting time to be joining Fingerpaint,” said Mastroianni. “The agency’s rapid growth is just as impressive as its steadfast commitment to cultivating a people-first culture, which is one of the differentiators that led me to Fingerpaint.”

In 2020, Fingerpaint acquired 1798, a market access and commercialization firm that specializes in healthcare consulting services, including patient and provider access services, financial impact analysis and analytics, competitive intelligence, and pull-through solutions; and later that year launched Photo 51, a consultancy focused solely on advanced therapeutics, such as gene and cell therapies.

About Fingerpaint

Reset your expectations of a health and wellness agency. Independent by design and built on a foundation of empathy, Fingerpaint is biopharma’s commercialization partner for analytics-enabled integrated solutions. At its core is an award-winning global team of more than 450 people who are committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

In 2021, Fingerpaint made a strategic investment in Leaderboard Branding, a leading global naming and branding business. In 2020, Fingerpaint acquired 1798, a market access and commercialization firm located in La Jolla, Calif., adding to its portfolio of services in support of biopharma customers. The agency also launched Photo 51, a gene therapy consultancy. Fingerpaint was named 2019 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past eight years. Visit us at Fingerpaint and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.