Klick Health creates generative AI tool to eliminate common advertising agency Groundhog Day scenarios

TORONTO, ON/NEW YORK, NY – November 16, 2023 – Klick Health today announced Genome Perspective, the first artificial intelligence (AI) tool to be developed by an advertising agency to expedite project planning and increase the efficiency and velocity of delivery to clients.

Built on GPT-4, Genome Perspective pulls from a proprietary database of hundreds of questions that Klickster experts have asked repeatedly over the years during project planning. The questions are hierarchically arranged and the tool is sophisticated enough to traverse through only those that are relevant to the specific project.

Unlike other generative AI tools, which only generate new content, Genome Perspective was created to understand content and advance it in a practical way. It can communicate and coordinate information across various agency team members to help create comprehensive, multidisciplinary project scopes and briefs for clients in a fraction of the time it takes most agencies. It is currently being piloted with a small group of Klicksters.

Bringing an AI Aha! Moment to Life

Coordinating multidisciplinary efforts can be a challenge for any agency. For one like Klick that’s 100-percent focussed in life sciences and offers a wide range of specialized solutions, such as Medical, Payer, Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), and Real World Evidence (RWE), beyond traditional agency offerings like Strategy, Branding, Media, Creative, and other more traditional agency crafts, the challenge is even greater. In addition, a significant portion of project alignment effort tends to be repetitive in nature, which can feel like a groundhog-day experience for account-level craft leadership.

“We saw these groundhog-day tasks as prime candidates for AI-based automation,” said Klick Co-Founder Aaron Goldstein. “Leaning into our 26-year history of internal work data and project experience, we developed AI-driven representatives of each department to expedite a comprehensive first-pass review of briefs, scopes, and other project documents. Using generative AI to create AI representatives for team leads wasn’t the most obvious application of