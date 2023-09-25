Klick Health launches first ChatGPT plugin for U.S. lifesciences industry

TORONTO, ON/NEW YORK, NY — — Klick Health today announced the first ChatGPT plugin for life sciences companies in the U.S. Built on OpenAI, the free KlickRx ChatGPT plugin gives life sciences professionals the ability to easily and quickly obtain information within ChatGPT on industry payments to any healthcare professional (HCP) in the U.S., simply by entering their National Provider Identifier (NPI). Today’s news underscores Klick’s deep data heritage and ongoing investments in technology, as well as its commitment to rolling out useful and ethical artificial intelligence (AI) tools for the life sciences industry.

The KlickRx ChatGPT plugin leverages Klick’s proprietary MedOcean database, which consolidates data from many different sources, including the open payments disclosure program. Klick’s MedOcean also includes the latest information on medications, regulatory actions, financial filings, chemical properties, social media, and other industry areas of interest to create a holistic picture of the life sciences industry and glean important insights.

“Generative AI systems are fantastic processors of information, but they need data to process,” said the company’s Executive Vice President of Applied Science Alfred Whitehead. “Our KlickRx ChatGPT plugin gives life sciences professionals an opportunity to explore a tiny sliver of our MedOcean data to access and use important industry data within ChatGPT in practical, new ways.”

“What we can do with this data is use the power of AI to organize it. You can combine the data by company [and] subsidiaries, and it’s able to do that in a way that is smarter than just sorting it. This groups it in a way that makes more sense to a person, and then we can ask another third-party plug-in (we used “dAIgram”) to create a visualization of that. So you’re able to take that grouped data, visualize it very quickly and understand the pattern of payments made to this physician. Why is this really powerful? Well, we were able to connect all these capabilities just using plain old English. Nobody had to write any code, nobody had to open a spreadsheet, none of that complexity was there. We were able to ask for and get it, just in the space of about three minutes, so that’s what we’re really excited about with this plugin.” – Alfred Whitehead explains the power of KlickRx’s new ChatGPT plugin to Med Ad News

According to Chief Medical Officer Holly Henry, “Our MedOcean data lake has been instrumental in providing our clients with critical insights, such as HCP payment information when looking for key opinion leaders across many therapeutic areas. The KlickRx ChatGPT plugin holds tremendous opportunities for medical affairs, commercial, and market access teams who are looking to rapidly profile HCPs and find out who these key opinion leaders are already working with, and to what extent.”