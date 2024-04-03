Med Ad News supports New Jersey high school softball teams playing for suicide prevention

LIVINGSTON, N.J., April 3, 2024 – More than twenty Northern NJ High School softball teams, including Livingston High School, will participate in a regular season event this weekend aimed to raise money for The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Med Ad News is an MVP sponsor of Livingston High School Softball team.

The annual benefit, organized by Gary Bury, coach of Immaculata High School, invites each high school to raise funds through the sale of 50 raffle tickets each. The attending schools, families, and coaches also reach out for prize donations from businesses, companies, and generous individuals. Bury states, “Last year we raffled off many donated prizes which included Yankees, Devils, Phillies Tickets, a Weber Grill, Gift Cards, Softball Bats & Gloves, and more.”

The raffle is held the weekend of the event by pulling numbers out of a hat, and many in attendance will wind up winning something. The AFSP have their own table with personnel available to take any questions and provide details on their mission, while also handing out their swag.

Livingston Head Coach, Jason Daily, adds, “The Livingston Lancer softball program is proud to be a part of The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention event, organized by Immacualta Head Coach, Gary Bury. Coach Bury reached out late last spring asking for us to be a part of this important event. We are honored to play 2 games against excellent competition, assist in the fundraising campaign and help create awareness.”

The New Jersey Chapter of AFSP is fueled by the mission to save lives by providing education and support to the Garden State. “The grassroots work we do focuses on eliminating the loss of life from suicide by: delivering free innovative prevention programs, educating the public about risk factors and warning signs, raising funds for suicide research and programs, and reaching out to those individuals who have lost someone to suicide,” says Elizabeth Clemens, AFSP’s executive director, New Jersey. “As a part of AFSP’s growing nationwide network of chapters, we bring together people from all backgrounds who want to prevent suicide in our communities. Families and friends who have lost someone to suicide, vulnerable individuals, mental health professionals, clergy, educators, students, community/business leaders, and many others energize our chapter.”

The event was started following the COVID-19 pandemic amidst the growing mental health crisis. In the past year, the benefit has grown from less than 10 participating teams to two dozen this year. Event organizers hope to raise up to $20,000 this year.

Raffle tickets are available until 2 pm on Saturday, April 6. For more information about donating or purchasing raffle tickets in support of AFSP, please contact Daniel Becker, owner and brand director, Med Ad News, at 973-507-6701 or [email protected]; Elizabeth Clemens of AFSP at 908-514-6028 or [email protected]; or donate directly on https://afsp.org/.

Weekend games that are part of the fundraiser are as follows in Hillsborough’s Singley Park, a four-field complex in Somerset County, New Jersey.

April 6, 11 am ET:

12 Steinert vs. Watchung Hills

16 Robbinsville vs. Metuchen

15 Livingston vs. North Hunterdon

19 Columbia vs. Pope John

April 6, 3:30 pm ET:

12 Steinert vs. North Hunterdon

15 Livingston vs. Immaculata

16 Robbinsville vs Pope John

19 Columbia vs. Watchung Hills

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is the nation’s largest non-profit dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP was established in 1987 and fosters a nationwide community for those impacted by suicide, empowered by research, education, and advocacy to act against this leading cause of death. AFSP has 74 Chapters in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and sponsors a variety of community-based programming across the country each year. AFSP is also the largest private funder of suicide prevention research in the nation. AFSP awards research grants for studies that increase the understanding of suicide and lead to new life-saving strategies and interventions. By gathering information about who is dying by suicide, what contributes to suicide ideation and death, and testing prevention, intervention, and postvention models, we can learn how to prevent suicides most effectively and swiftly across the lifespan and among higher risk populations. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, X (formally Twitter), Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

About Med Ad News

The pharmaceutical industry’s publication of record since 1982, Med Ad News provides broad coverage and incisive analysis of the issues, events, trends, and strategies shaping pharmaceutical business, marketing, and sales. More than 30,000 readers — comprising corporate executives, marketing, sales, and product managers — receive Med Ad News, which is a publication of Outcomes LLC. To view the publication, visit http://www.medadnews.com.