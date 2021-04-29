The Bloc Promotes Antoinette Bobbitt to EVP, Integrated Strategy

Antoinette Bobbitt has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Strategy Director at The Bloc.

As EVP, Strategy Director, Antoinette will be responsible for ensuring that the Agency’s talent, planning methodology, and tools are aligned with the Bloc’s vision of building exceptional customer experiences. She will oversee the strategy for several clients, and she’ll manage a team that works across all business units in order to ensure The Bloc’s competitive differentiation is present for each client. Her current primary accounts are Jardiance, REGEN-COV, REXULTI, and BD Global Diabetes Care.

Antoinette has spent more than 20 years working in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, where she has led strategic and market research initiatives for brands at various stages of the product lifecycle – including 12 product launches. Her clients have included Novartis, AbbVie, Otsuka, Bayer, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Genentech, Pfizer, Abbott, ConvaTec Wound, Skin, and Ostomy Care, King Pharmaceuticals, Merck/Serono, Sobi Pharmaceuticals, BMS, Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Theravance, and Gilead Sciences.

Antoinette’s therapeutic area experience includes oncology, infectious diseases, CNS, immunology, cardiovascular health, diabetes, wound and skin care, adult vaccines, and medical devices.

Antoinette earned a BS from Georgetown University and an MBA from the Fordham University Graduate School of Business in New York City. She is RIVA-trained in advanced qualitative techniques.

About The Bloc

The Bloc is a leading independent health creative agency in the United States. Celebrating 21 years in 2021, The Bloc delivers comprehensive multichannel communications for audiences across the health spectrum and partners with innovative clients who are doing some of the most meaningful and exciting work in health today. A founding member of The BlocPartners, the leading global network of independent health creative agencies, The Bloc’s work has been globally recognized for creativity and innovation. For more information, visit www.thebloc.com.