Gratitude in leadership

ConcentricLife Co-founder and President Jennifer Brekke and TBWA\WorldHealth CEO Robin Shapiro share the experiences that helped them reach the leadership roles that they are in today, the importance of relationships, and setting boundaries in your career and in being a working parent.

“I was lucky to have some great mentors, and I’m very grateful for those mentors,” said Shapiro, noting that one was particularly memorable. “She’s still a great friend to this day; she pushed me to be better than I even felt I was capable of.”

Video filmed at the 34th Annual Manny Awards

 

 

