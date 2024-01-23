SAFE Project takes a stand launching new country song “It Ain’t 5 O’clock Somewhere” to commemorate Dry January and share a message of moderation

NEW YORK, January 23, 2024

Starting today and beyond Dry January, country music listeners will have a new song playing on radio stations promoting healthy, responsible drinking habits rather than the industry’s often all too obsessed alcohol fixation.

As part of their Sensible Strumming campaign, SAFE Project (safeproject.us) partnered with OHG’s Purpose Group and previous top 5 finalist on NBC’s The Voice Ryan Whyte Maloney to create It Ain’t 5 O’clock Somewhere. The song challenges the glorification of drinking alcohol in country music, while the campaign urges responsible drinking all year long and prompts a critical look at the genre’s prevailing culture.

A sobering fact: 1 out of 3 songs that mention alcohol are country music based and many celebrate and normalize getting drunk on beer and whiskey—endorsing the idea of “drowning your troubles/sorrows.” These songs can act as triggers for addiction, glorify drinking, and can create a stigma around getting help particularly for country music fans who participate in binge-drinking and/or experience alcoholism. “Excessive drinking should not be normalized. Let’s normalize moderation or even not drinking at all. There is no shame in asking for help or in talking about addiction,” said Leslie Plaia, Executive Director, Substance Use and Behavioral Health at SAFE Project.

The campaign is hoping to create awareness and change. “We are a network with a platform to create change. Dry January has had a massive uptake. But having a plan for the other 11-months is worth talking about; too many people are struggling over the rest of the year. The song is about moderation and transformation, and it can provide hope and connection for someone who is trying to change,” says Matt McNally, CEO of Omnicom Health Group (OHG).

Despite being lively tunes, these songs can overlook the grim realities of heavy drinking: health risks such as liver disease, shattered dreams, and societal problems like drunk driving. Dina Peck, Chief Creative Officer of OHG’s Purpose Group, said, “Addiction is a healthcare issue. We take heart attacks and cancer seriously. We should be just as vigilant about addiction.”

The song’s creators hope that the song will promote healthy drinking habits and provide an alternative song for country music fans who suffer from binge-drinking and alcoholism or who just want to cut down on their drinking. SAFE Project wants more people with addiction to take the No Shame Pledge and get help. There is no shame in getting help or in talking about mental health and addiction.

To have a listen to the new release, visit SensibleStrumming.com or click here. Also available on dozens of services including iHeartRadio, Spotify, Pandora, YouTube Music, and Tidal.