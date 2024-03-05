Artificial intelligence: An amplifier in creative innovation

Artificial intelligence is well beyond a buzz word. Agencies can’t talk the talk anymore; they need to understand how the technology can apply across their entire business. “AI gets more exciting every day, but it’s easy to get caught up in that hype cycle and that shiny new toy,” says Nick Spuhler, senior vice president of activation and engagement strategy at Fingerpaint Group. He shares how Fingerpaint’s “‘Never paint by numbers” philosophy applies to the innovations and challenges created by AI.

https://youtu.be/oOZTAx2sGE0

Visit Fingerpaint Group

Follow Fingerpaint Group on LinkedIn

Nick Spuhler, Senior Vice President of Activation and Engagement Strategy at Fingerpaint Group