Artificial intelligence: An amplifier in creative innovation

,

Artificial intelligence is well beyond a buzz word. Agencies can’t talk the talk anymore; they need to understand how the technology can apply across their entire business. “AI gets more exciting every day, but it’s easy to get caught up in that hype cycle and that shiny new toy,” says Nick Spuhler, senior vice president of activation and engagement strategy at Fingerpaint Group. He shares how Fingerpaint’s “‘Never paint by numbers” philosophy applies to the innovations and challenges created by AI.

 

https://youtu.be/oOZTAx2sGE0

 

Visit Fingerpaint Group

Follow Fingerpaint Group on LinkedIn

Nick Spuhler, Senior Vice President of Activation and Engagement Strategy at Fingerpaint Group

/by
You might also like
Manny AwardsMed Ad News announces 2023 Manny Awards finalists and Industry Person(s) of the Year
Carl Foster, StandigmSide effects and drug costs deter patients, AI can help
Healthcare Communications Agencies/Networks Report 2022: Back in black (tie) again
Eversana OrchestrateEVERSANA unveils EVERSANA ORCHESTRATE, life science industry’s first end-to-end omnichannel solution driving brand connectivity and activating commercialization services
IndegeneIndegene acquires CultHealth, a full-service, healthcare marketing agency to elevate brand experience
IPG HealthHRH The Princess Royal recognizes IPG Health Medical Communications for industry leading training program
Jay Carter, AbelsonTaylorUnderstanding HCP marketing micro-moments
Jay Carter, AbelsonTaylorMed Ad News Recognizes Healthcare Communications Excellence At The 33rd Annual Manny Awards, Honors Industry Person Of The Year Jay Carter