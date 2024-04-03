CMI Media Group fills unmet healthcare marketing need with launch of social & content enterprise “Centered,” plus two new offerings

PHILADELPHIA, PA – April 4, 2024 – Strategic media healthcare agency CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), today announces the launch of Centered™, its Social & Content enterprise, along with two innovative offerings, Digital Media Production and Creator Strategy, that promise to change the game in healthcare marketing. Centered is designed to deliver health brands elevated, innovative direction for digital content and further enable omnidynamic engagement with audiences in the healthcare constellation. The Centered business unit is a catalyst for reform by fulfilling unmet needs in the digital creative ad space and influencer/creator strategies within the healthcare industry. With this development, CMI Media Group is investing in new custom technology, including AI, and employee expertise in order to offer unique solutions to clients. By expanding their services, CMI is investing in closing these gaps within industry processes and adding to the quality, ease and convenience of clients’ experiences.

The Digital Media Production offering within Centered provides agile solutions for digital ad content, allowing brands to achieve optimization and speed-to-market opportunities by launching new creative assets and campaigns faster. Digital ad content is critical to advertising, but healthcare and pharma brands are faced with the high costs for producing creative assets, and a lack of proper volume of digital ad content. These challenges often lead to the deprioritizing of media tactics or optimization needs. Combining CMI’s media expertise with Digital Media Production, new assets can be both supplemented or produced, filling gaps in creative needs in a timely, savvy, and cost-effective manner to reach brands’ target audiences. This proprietary technology for on-demand creative was developed using a custom built-for-pharma platform with AI features. Phase one will roll out this month with social creative assets and video, with a phase two rollout of banner assets later this year.

The Digital Influencer and Creator Strategy offering will help healthcare clients to reach healthcare audiences through authentic partnerships with seamless execution. Alongside identifying partners that will reach unique audiences through social and digital channels, CMI’s integrated team of experts provide strategic direction to launch, manage, and execute a successful Influencer campaign, guaranteeing that influencer activations are impactful. There is an established process to vet influencers and be sure the content aligns with the objectives, goals of the brand, and stays in compliance with brand standards. By unleashing the power of Audience Intelligence (Research), Social COE (Strategy & Execution) and Paid Social (Amplification), CMI can offer an end-to-end integrated strategy from a team of experts, for brand influencer programs aimed at both patients and HCPs audiences.

In addition to these new offerings, Centered is still focused on the important social media and content opportunities within our industry that we have relied on over the last decade, including offerings such as playbook creation, strategic guidance, social media moderation and community engagement. By providing every opportunity to our clients in the social and content sphere as a “one stop shop”, CMI can deliver quality opportunities with agility and help our clients deliver the best in class to the consumers and HCPs they serve.

Centered is led by Josh Simon SVP, Social Center of Excellence, reporting into Julie Hurvitz Aliaga, EVP, Innovation, Content and Partnerships and supported by Craig Beyerle, Director, Social Engagement.

“These unparalleled offerings are redefining the industry standard by delivering integrated and innovative options tailored to fit within tight budgets and timelines,” said Hurvitz Aliaga. “By offering these solutions within our media agency, we are pioneering a change in industry norms and leaning into groundbreaking technologies, and smarter, more agile ways to service our clients.”

CMI Media Group has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the premier healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences. With a deep focus on data, media and technology, the agency has developed proprietary audience tools and expertise that ensure 100% media reach, precision, performance and personalization to healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers – 1-to-1, at scale.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group’s core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world’s top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry’s best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers