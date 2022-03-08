Calcium Announces Integrated Strategy Group

Powerhouse unit creates new synergies for even wider-ranging impact

March 8, 2022

New York, NY—Calcium has announced the formation of the Integrated Strategy Group, a unit within the agency bringing together multiple disciplines to create next-generation strategies—ones powered by richer insights, greater analytic rigor, and a stronger emphasis on customer engagement and activation. The unit will be led by Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer, Steve Hamburg.

The Group brings together highly skilled leaders across the disciplines of medicine and science; social and behavioral science; insight generation and synthesis; customer segmentation, journey mapping, and experience strategy; and omnichannel engagement and activation. By developing leading-edge tools and platforms and stimulating cross fertilization across these disciplines, Calcium can generate richer ideas that engage audiences more holistically and activate them more powerfully. According to Hamburg, “getting strategy right is a precondition of getting everything else right—which is why our capability is now state of the art.”