Calcium Announces Integrated Strategy Group
Powerhouse unit creates new synergies for even wider-ranging impact
March 8, 2022
New York, NY—Calcium has announced the formation of the Integrated Strategy Group, a unit within the agency bringing together multiple disciplines to create next-generation strategies—ones powered by richer insights, greater analytic rigor, and a stronger emphasis on customer engagement and activation. The unit will be led by Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer, Steve Hamburg.
The Group brings together highly skilled leaders across the disciplines of medicine and science; social and behavioral science; insight generation and synthesis; customer segmentation, journey mapping, and experience strategy; and omnichannel engagement and activation. By developing leading-edge tools and platforms and stimulating cross fertilization across these disciplines, Calcium can generate richer ideas that engage audiences more holistically and activate them more powerfully. According to Hamburg, “getting strategy right is a precondition of getting everything else right—which is why our capability is now state of the art.”
According to Calcium CEO Judy Capano, the new Integrated Strategy Group will “further elevate Calcium’s strategic prowess, reflecting our conviction that powerful insights, ideas, and innovations are at the heart of everything we do for clients.”
Greg Lewis, Calcium President, adds “nothing ever stands still in our industry, and under Steve Hamburg’s strong leadership, our Integrated Strategy Group is advancing the art and science of strategy.”
Leaders of the Integrated Strategy Group include Liz Gopaul, EVP, Engagement and Social; Lauren Lazar, MD, EVP, Medical Director; Lynn Nezin, PhD, SVP, Brand Strategy; and Tim Wisniewski, SVP, Brand Planning. The existing staff of talented strategists will be augmented by new talent—across disciplines—to meet growing client needs.
About Calcium
Calcium is an award-winning, healthcare marketing agency offering a comprehensive range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement capabilities—all focused on delivering robust brand nourishment and business growth for clients.
Calcium itself continues to demonstrate robust growth—both from existing and new clients. The agency also continues to receive “Agency of the Year” recognitions as well as multiple creative awards.
With 139 employees and offices in Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco—and a member of an independent global network—Calcium is structured to deliver impact and value for a growing range of clients—all while maintaining a nourishing, stimulating, and supportive culture in which the people of Calcium (i.e., Calciumites) can thrive. Please visit us at www.calciumusa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.
