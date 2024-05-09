IPG Health unveils next evolution of connectivity, innovation & impact

May 9, 2024 – IPG Health today announced the next evolution of its unmatched global offering after launching successfully nearly three years ago. Doubling down on the connectivity and interoperability that have powered meteoric growth, the network is further integrating some of its already closely aligned agencies to fuel the next era of innovation and impact.

AREA 23 and McCann Health New York

Building on nearly two years of close collaboration, the network is formally uniting McCann Health NY and AREA 23 under the creatively renowned AREA 23 brand.

The combined agency of over 1,000 people will continue to be led by Group President, Renee Mellas and Chief Creative Officer, Tim Hawkey. Mellas and Hawkey are proven IPG Health veterans who have been leading AREA 23 for over a decade to unprecedented heights. The duo also has been leading McCann Health New York over the past 18 months with great success.

Mellas said: “The decision to formally marry AREA 23 and McCann Health NY was really a no brainer given how complementary the two agencies are, and how interconnected they already were – partnering across clients, sharing network resources, and reporting into the same leadership team. This union just makes it official and gives everyone – clients and our people alike – an even more formidable creative juggernaut.”

Hill Holliday Health and McCann Health New Jersey unite to form Rise & Run

The network is also aligning Hill Holliday Health and McCann Health New Jersey under a new, to-be-launched agency brand – Rise & Run, its newest full-service agency offering. Rise & Run brings together Hill Holliday Health’s deep consumer roots and a creative reputation that’s synonymous with some of the best-known DTC campaigns, with McCann Health New Jersey’s legendary science and health industry expertise.

The new agency will be led by network veteran, Linda Bennett as President, and a soon-to-be announced Chief Creative Officer. Bennett led Hill Holliday Health for nearly 5 years and helmed the agency’s alignment under IPG Health network in 2022.

“Now is the perfect time for Rise & Run,” said Bennett. “The way we engage with HCPs and consumers is changing, and the evolution of their shared decision-making today demands a deeper understanding of both HCP and consumer needs and perspectives. Powered by its rich heritage and IPG Health’s sophisticated data, tech and AI-fueled platforms, Rise & Run is beautifully poised to reshape health engagement and help healthcare brands thrive.”

“We are always evolving and never finished doing what’s right for our clients, their brands, and our people. And on the eve of our third anniversary, these agency alignments are a continuation of what we started with IPG Health,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “Doubling down on the interconnectivity that’s become synonymous with our network, and is a true industry differentiator, is how we will continue our transformative growth over this next era.”

This evolution builds on impactful gains, momentum and milestones including:

Marrying scientific expertise with creativity, and data and technology capability to deliver the best-in-class suite of AI-powered platforms and tools, engineered specifically for healthcare marketers.

Launching the industry’s first diverse clinical trial offering to help clinical trial sponsors diversify their clinical trials and ensure more inclusive treatment innovations.

Launching new full-service agency offerings like Humancare and specialized shops like 90NORTH, the network’s platform-based advisorship that is expertly using AI and natural language processing to boost HCP and patient engagement.

Consistently earning the industry’s highest honors, accolades, and recognitions including consecutive “Network of the Year” awards at Cannes Lions, Manny Awards, MM+M Awards, the London International Awards, Clio Health Awards, and New York Festivals Health etc.

Source: IPG Health