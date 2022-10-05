Onyx Health goes for international growth with new managing director

Creative healthcare marketing communications agency Onyx Health has announced international growth plans following the appointment of Trevor Pill as the company’s new Managing Director. The Newcastle-based agency aims to expand its existing client base in the UK, Europe, New Zealand and the USA; which already includes some big industry names such as Bayer, Clinigen, Nova Laboratories and Foot Science International.

Onyx Health has enjoyed rapid growth over the past two years, increasing its international client portfolio, doubling fee income, and trebling its team headcount from twelve to over thirty employees. As part of the latest phase of business expansion, the agency is taking steps to establish a commercial presence in the United States to drive its future growth.

Focussed on developing omnichannel campaigns that reignite ordinary pharmaceutical communications, Trevor’s team will blend science with creativity to firmly establish Onyx Health as one of the UK’s leading independent healthcare agencies. These campaigns will integrate the agency’s project, content, design and digital services seamlessly to deliver data-driven brand messages across multiple platforms to reach target healthcare audiences both on and offline.

Trevor said “At Onyx Health, we fuse science with creativity, building authentic communication campaigns that bring about real change to the lives of patients. We engage healthcare audiences across multiple platforms, personalising visual and written content that resonates with their knowledge, experience, and curiosity. We have a unique service offering and expertise that covers medical and scientific education, brand marketing and engagement, and corporate communications.”

Trevor will be taking the helm from the agency’s founder Karen Winterhalter, who is stepping back from the day-to-day running of the business she founded almost 20 years ago from her spare bedroom in County Durham. Karen will, however, remain a Director of Onyx Health, concentrating on business development in her new role.

Since joining the agency six years ago, Trevor has risen rapidly through the ranks to ultimately secure the top job. A Client Campaign Manager in 2016, he quickly became Associate Director in 2017 and Executive Director in 2021, with oversight of the agency’s overall creative and strategic digital direction and the delivery of international client projects.

Karen Winterhalter said: “Since joining Onyx Health several years ago, Trevor has become one of the key driving forces behind the agency’s commercial success. I couldn’t hope to leave the business in better hands, and I am confident it will continue to grow and thrive under Trevor’s leadership. We’ve grown from a humble North East start-up to an agency with a genuinely global reach. We have exciting plans for the agency’s future to reach new commercial and creative heights, and Trevor is the man to make sure that this happens.“

Prior to joining Onyx Health, Trevor was Marketing Manager for Pharma Nord, one of Europe’s largest dietary supplements manufacturers, where he was responsible for their UK B2B and B2C marketing strategy, managing the communications team and overseeing a portfolio of over 15 products.

He aims to put the breadth of his pharma brand communications experience to good use in leading the agency through its next phase of commercial development.

Commenting on his new role as Managing Director, Trevor said: “It’s a huge privilege to be taking the reins at Onyx Health. Working for the agency has enabled me to pursue my career to the next level, taking on numerous senior leadership roles and even becoming a shareholder of the business in 2021. We have exciting plans for global growth over the next few years, driven by developing integrated omnichannel communication campaigns.

“Onyx Health originally started life in London before relocating to Tyneside. As a North East based agency, we are privileged to have such a hotbed of creative and scientific talent available on our doorstep. Harnessing the power of these homegrown assets will be crucial to driving our future expansion plans.“

About Onyx Health

Founded in 2003 by Director Karen Winterhalter, Onyx Health is a Newcastle-based healthcare marketing communications agency working with life science, pharmaceutical and medical technology companies.

Our team at Onyx Health are healthcare marketing communications experts. We can advise on marketing communications, creative and commercial strategies, creating engaging content, connecting with the media, running medical education programs, and implementing digital communications plans. We design and build a brand reputation to help our clients grow their business. Our agency’s philosophy is to ensure that every team member immerses themselves in the healthcare industry to ensure their knowledge delivers success for our clients.