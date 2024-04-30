Ardelis Health: 2024

Ardelis Health

Quick facts

Accounts

Account wins: 2

Active business clients: 14



Brands by 2023 sales

Brand-product accounts held: 5

$25 million or to $50 million: 2

$50 million-$100 million: 1

Products not yet approved/launched: 12

Services mix

Professional advertising: 30%

Commercial/ strategy consulting: 25%

Market research/analytics: 25%

Promotional med ed: 20%

Client roster

Dynavax

Hillevax

Invivyd

Mayne Pharma

Minervax

Ophirex

As described by its leaders, Ardelis Health is a healthcare marketing communications and strategic consulting firm partnering with innovators who discover, differentiate, and launch important therapies, services, and technologies. “Working within an ever-changing and complex healthcare environment, Ardelis Health unleashes original ideas and proprietary programs to help shape and change the market,” executives say.

The company extended its commercial and clinical strategy services to include a greater emphasis on market analytics. “The agency has supported clients with portfolio and market assessment; clinical and business landscape assessment and analysis; and analytic model development,” managers say.

Recent accomplishments

Ardelis Health relaunched ArdelisHealth.com, which executives say showcases its exclusive strategic business partnerships including Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney (Buchanan) and Klasko Advisory Partners, to name a few. Additionally, the website now provides more detailed expertise through highlighting various case studies that include KOL engagement, full-service brand launch support, coalescing stakeholders to improve public health, and market shaping to drive behavioral change.

“Our website now provides the information that clients and prospects are seeking in order to consider potential medical and/or marketing communications partnerships and also serves as a recruitment source to attract new talent to the agency,” says Timmy Garde, chief growth officer.

In November, Ardelis Health and Buchanan sponsored the 5th Annual Illuminators Roundtable: Life Sciences Visionaries Sharing Expertise, which focused on emerging issues in women’s health. Executives say the virtual event drew over 265 registrants and focused on the understanding of unique considerations related to maternal health, menstrual health, sexual health, fertility, menopause, and contraception, as well as a number of general health conditions that affect women disproportionately or differently than they do men. Panelists included key executives from the lifesciences industry who shared insights from pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic, payer, healthcare provider, delivery system, policy, investor, patient services, and consulting perspectives. “You could not have had a better, more qualified group of subject matter experts providing insights and learnings regarding the women’s health landscape,” Garde says.

Ardelis Health won business from Mayne Pharma. The agency will initially be working with the company’s women’s health medical affairs and commercial teams on a variety of activities. “We chose to work with the Ardelis team based on their women’s health expertise, strategic acumen, and professionalism,” says Mayne Pharma CEO Shawn Patrick O’Brien. “They will be an important partner in our success in satisfying our patients’ needs.”

Ardelis also won business from Invivyd on commercial strategy projects in its pipeline portfolio of immunotherapeutic products for infectious diseases. “Ardelis is a great partner to a small biotech like Invivyd,” said the company’s Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Gowler. “When we need support on evaluating commercial opportunities, we turn to Jim and Michael at Ardelis, as they deliver high-

quality, thoughtful output in a timely manner.”

The leadership team says these focused opportunities in women’s health, brain health, rare diseases, oncology, and vaccines that will carry Ardelis through 2024 and beyond.

Structure and services

As its long-standing and new clients have progressed through the drug development phase and prepare for launches, Ardelis Health’s relationships continue to advance to branding, marketing, and commercialization work. Leaders say a good example of the agency’s work is its partnership with CSL Vaccine Consultants LLC. Ardelis won several new assignments from existing and new customers to help guide pre-launch public health strategy for new vaccines.

Ardelis Health’s engagement philosophy is based on senior leadership being nimble and immersed in clients’ businesses, often working as extensions of medical and marketing teams. “We help our clients dissect complex market challenges and solve difficult problems,” says Michael Barnett, M.D., co-founder and managing partner of Ardelis. “Our work is grounded in a deep understanding of science and clinical practice as well as the complexities of the changing landscape. Our team, together with our strategic partners including physicians, analytics experts, and top-notch strategic and creative thinkers, is well equipped for the challenge.”

Ardelis Health’s services includes commercial portfolio landscape analyses; commercial strategy development; forecasting; primary market research; thought leader identification mapping, development, and engagement; clinical communications; market-shaping programs; brand positioning and development; and marketing communications.

Future plans

Continued expansion into full commercialization initiatives gained momentum in 2023. Capitalizing on Ardelis Health’s competencies and expanded partnership offerings, leaders say future engagements will include strategic innovative services that meet its client medical affairs and commercial needs. The agency is already planning its next Illuminators Roundtable: Life Sciences Visionaries Sharing Expertise for later in 2024.

“Our goal is to stay ahead of the curve by foreseeing the trends on the horizon, providing industry insights that can change the landscape for our clients,” Garde says. “We will concentrate not only on molecules but also on digital health care, health technology, diagnostics, and medical devices.”

Philanthropy/citizenship

As good corporate citizens, Ardelis Health believes we have a responsibility to improve the lives of others whenever possible, and if you want to make a difference, there is no greater cause than human health,” Dr. Barnett says.

Ardelis supports furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare through the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA). Longtime volunteer Lori Bainbridge, partner and senior VP, strategy and engagement, is the newly appointed VP of the association’s Philadelphia Chapter.

Garde has been a volunteer with the Smeal College of Business, Pennsylvania State University, for more than three decades. He served on the Alumni Society Board and is now an active Hammond Society board member. Garde was awarded the 2023 Smeal College of Business Service to Smeal Award, which is one of the school’s highest honors for alumni service recognition.