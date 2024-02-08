Driving purposeful growth in healthcare marketing: intentional integration and collaboration

From assessing growth and leadership to making sure there’s a cultural fit, several foundational attributes are involved in building a successful organization. Brannon Cashion, president of specialty services at Fingerpaint Group, explains this recipe for success and, how when adding a company to an organization, intentional integration and collaboration is key.

Cashion also provides insights into the role of market access and medical communications in driving success.

