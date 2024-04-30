Notes & Methodology: Med Ad News 2024 Healthcare Communications Agencies Edition

Med Ad News, April 2024

Notes & Methodology: Med Ad News 2024 Healthcare Communications Agencies Edition

To qualify for this annual report, agencies must have the capabilities to develop marketing strategies that target healthcare professionals (physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, pharmacists, etc.), and/or consumers, and/or patients, and/or stakeholders such as managed market payers. Marketing strategies include the capability to create and place advertisements. Agencies profiled in this magazine must have a significant and/or growing portion of their business in the healthcare field. If there is a question regarding the type of work the agency performs or if the agency is in transition, the editors will make a final ruling. Exclusions include medical education companies and public relations companies.

Agencies must handle healthcare advertising accounts within North America to be included in this report. Agency work for campaigns can include print, digital, video, and other mediums. Most of the information in this report is supplied by the healthcare communications agencies and networks. For the table that includes the agency financials, the editors of Med Ad News request that participating agencies complete a financial report that lists worldwide revenue. Additionally, the agencies are asked to supply information on the number of employees and the amount of offices throughout the world.

In completing Med Ad News’ agency financial report, the CEO of each agency is asked to verify that the figures and facts submitted accurately represent the agency’s financial position by entering his or her name and exact title in the spaces provided. When a report is incomplete or inconsistent, the editors seek clarification. If there is a significant increase or decrease in income, the editors of Med Ad News may question the agency about the factors contributing to the increase or decrease. Due to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, some agencies are prohibited from supplying data to trade publications such as Med Ad News.

