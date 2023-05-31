Fishawack Health deepens key capabilities and builds an integrated delivery model under new chief marketing and creative officer

WASHINGTON, DC, May 31, 2023—Leading global commercialization partner Fishawack Health (FH) announces the integration of key capabilities within its Marketing division to seamlessly deliver connected customer experiences built on data-driven insights. Tenured agency executive Ryan Mason has been promoted to Chief Marketing and Creative Officer and will unite creative, brand and engagement strategy and media and analytics teams.

As part of this integrated offering, FH has selected industry veteran Jeffrey D. Erb to serve as Chief Media Officer. Erb is charged with growing the company’s media and analytics capabilities to expand specialized tools and resources in house.

“Ryan’s ability to foster and build teams across creative, brand and engagement strategy and media and analytics disciplines makes him the perfect leader as we continue to offer stakeholder-centric and integrated solutions, seamlessly connecting strategy with execution,” said Mario Muredda, President, Marketing. “Jeff’s deep expertise in advancing media and analytics capabilities is core to helping our clients deliver personalized experiences that increase awareness, shift beliefs and behaviors, and are optimized in real time

Both Mason and Erb will collaborate with Chief Strategy Officer Drew Desjardins and Chief Technology Officer Geoff Thorne to provide unified subject matter experts embedded within client accounts and create seamless customer experiences across all touchpoints.

“Fishawack Health has a desire to create an environment where the entrepreneurial spirit fosters inventive and innovative programs with the scale, maturity and capabilities of a large agency,” said Mason. “Taking on this role is a precious opportunity, because it will enable us to not only implement sustainable change within the agency, but also, more importantly, to deliver a unified service offering that will benefit our clients and their customers. What’s thrilling about this new integrated model that we’re building is the collection of talent with the readiness and interest within the culture that exists. These don’t often align in other companies, but we are able to do this and do it well.”

Originally trained in graphic design and economics, Mason has the unusual distinction of having held the roles of Chief Creative Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Digital Officer. The throughline in these roles has been a pursuit to develop marketing experiences that are highly relevant, strategically sound, meaningfully motivating and rooted in deep empathy. A testament to Mason’s abilities includes a patient engagement rare disease campaign that was recognized with a prestigious Cannes Pharma Lion award in 2021.

Erb has a track record of driving transformational change within the pharmaceutical media industry and building dynamic, culture-rich teams responsible for the development and deployment of targeted and optimized campaigns. Erb is a recognized thought leader in the healthcare industry and is the recipient of numerous industry awards, including induction into the DTC Hall of Fame by DTC Perspectives and being named to MM+M’s Health Influencer 50 list.

The integration of capabilities under the Marketing umbrella is purposeful. According to Muredda, “Our unified model enables us to tap into data and deep customer insights to develop highly relevant, content-rich experiences. Medical, strategy, creative and media work seamlessly together to maximize the relevance of a brand and to accelerate growth for our clients.”

Mason is based in Chicago and Erb is in Philadelphia. In addition to leading Marketing colleagues, they will also collaborate with FH’s community of experts in Medical; Digital Experience Technology; Policy, Value, Evidence and Access; and Consulting across 19 global hubs.

Partnering with biopharmaceutical, medical technology and wellness clients, Mason and Erb are excited to lead interdisciplinary teams, simplifying the complex to find meaning in the science, taking a customer-centric approach to ensure that as many patients as possible benefit from scientific breakthroughs.

About Fishawack Health

Established in 2001, Fishawack Health is a purposefully built commercialization partner for the biopharmaceutical, medical technology and wellness industries. Our 1,500+ experts combine their knowledge and expertise across our core disciplines—Medical; Marketing; Digital Experience Technology; Policy, Value, Evidence and Access; and Consulting—to create the connections that make better health happen. We partner with our clients to navigate the complex and rapidly changing healthcare ecosystem. Together, we realize the potential of strategies and solutions to bring innovation to the hands of those who can benefit from it. Visit us at www.fishawack.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Source: Fishawack Health